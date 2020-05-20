Short Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Drops By 11.2%

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Angela A. Minas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 284,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 751,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,573. The company has a market cap of $633.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 44.70%. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.0829 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

