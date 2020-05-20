Short Interest in Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Drops By 11.0%

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRD.B shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CRD.B traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 16,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $287.51 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

