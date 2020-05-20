Short Interest in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Grows By 16.6%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ELMD opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Electromed has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Electromed by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electromed by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 26,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

