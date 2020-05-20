Short Interest in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Drops By 11.3%

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Exterran news, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,539.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 295,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $1,446,931.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Exterran by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Exterran by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Exterran by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exterran by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exterran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. 198,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. Exterran has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $169.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exterran will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut Exterran to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

