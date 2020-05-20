Short Interest in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Drops By 11.3%

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -148.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Get Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N alerts:

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.7645 dividend. This is a positive change from Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HNP shares. UBS Group raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CLSA downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 48,649 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.