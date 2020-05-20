Short Interest in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Decreases By 11.1%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $571,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5,416.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 659,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $61.93.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

