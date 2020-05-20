Short Interest in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Declines By 11.8%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Oil States International news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 69,076 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 413,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 125.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 268,407 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. G.Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. 1,676,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,998. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $188.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.41.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

