Short Interest in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expands By 21.0%

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 516.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE:ORA opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

