Short Interest in Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Rises By 20.4%

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sigma Labs stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Sigma Labs has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 463.28% and a negative net margin of 1,146.86%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

