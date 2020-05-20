Short Interest in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Drops By 14.8%

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 528,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 362,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,406. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $302.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sohu.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

