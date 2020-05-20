Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 16,640,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

SPG stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.27.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 351,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,093 in the last ninety days. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 325.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,103,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 81.6% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

