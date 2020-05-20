SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.11% of SINA worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SINA by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SINA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,824,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SINA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,121,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SINA opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. SINA Corp has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. SINA had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SINA Corp will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BOCOM International cut shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

