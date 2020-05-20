Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 8,200,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $662,572.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

