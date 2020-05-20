Skycoin Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $118,436.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00004844 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, ChaoEX, Iquant and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.02071861 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00177546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, C2CX, Binance, Iquant and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

