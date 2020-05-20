SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 164.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of SL Green Realty worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,370,000 after acquiring an additional 131,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $112,277,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.