SNC-Lavalin Group (PWCDF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS: PWCDF) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2020 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – SNC-Lavalin Group was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/19/2020 – SNC-Lavalin Group was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2020 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – SNC-Lavalin Group was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as diversified international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.