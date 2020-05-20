Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Share Price

Press coverage about Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) has trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Neurotrope earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NTRP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 279,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.27. Neurotrope has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

