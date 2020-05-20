Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Short Interest Update

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

In other news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,606,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 66.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 184,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 206,611 shares during the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spark Energy stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. 181,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,369. Spark Energy has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Spark Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.35%.

SPKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.