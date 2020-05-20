SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of The West

Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.3% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,591,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,748,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

