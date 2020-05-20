SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stake Boosted by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 138.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,544 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 1,799,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,192. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71.

