SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 9.9% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $23,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 272,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,270,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,336. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.