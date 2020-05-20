SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Lifted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,428,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,130,000 after acquiring an additional 97,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,636,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,097,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,415,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after buying an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,346,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $87.03. 52,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,633. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.03.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

