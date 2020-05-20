SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Reduced by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 4.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.80. 1,377,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,976. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

