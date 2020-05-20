Spectrum Management Group LLC Grows Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 406.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,451 shares of company stock worth $14,974,357. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.00. 1,050,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,741. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.40 and a 200-day moving average of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.