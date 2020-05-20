Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.90.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $12.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.29. 3,111,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,364. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $179.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.23.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Spotify by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Spotify in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Brown University purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

