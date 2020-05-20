SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Short Interest Update

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the April 30th total of 5,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

SSRM traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 3,577,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,033. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.95. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 7.69.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 478.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,948,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,159,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 649,960 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $5,690,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 370,769 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

