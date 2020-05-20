Starbase Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Starbase has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $94,422.48 and approximately $37.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.94 or 0.03510981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00055042 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030882 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.