State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 303,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

