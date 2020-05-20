State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of VMI opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.