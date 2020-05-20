State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 128.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 115,352 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 112.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 315,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 166,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 19.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,592,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after buying an additional 215,058 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 44.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 262,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 80,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.21. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

