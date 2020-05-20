State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:WWE opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $80.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWE. Benchmark boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Consumer Edge upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,500,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Levesque sold 23,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $1,018,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,021 shares of company stock worth $3,386,496. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.