State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 31,628 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,628 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 155,831.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 476,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,105 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

