State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 45,291 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,291 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of WPX Energy worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,476,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 313,062 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,778,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 44,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.