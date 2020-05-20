State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,265 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

GBCI opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,719.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

