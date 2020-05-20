SteepCoin Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $17,146.97 and $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000532 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 71.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

