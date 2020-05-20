Strategic Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after buying an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $52.90. 9,115,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,507,634. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $167.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

