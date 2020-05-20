Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 2,200 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,213 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,873,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $715,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,242 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after purchasing an additional 734,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.19.

EXPE traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.35. 4,968,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,860. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.02. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

