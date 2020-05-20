Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 2,530 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 198.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in McKesson by 254.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.42.

MCK traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $146.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,224,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,648. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

