Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 4,067 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

NEE traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $232.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,742. The company has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.