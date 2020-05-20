Summitry LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summitry LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,155,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,756,542. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.