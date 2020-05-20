Summitry LLC Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Booking comprises 3.7% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Booking worth $40,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $920,496,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Booking by 5,187.2% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 132,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,180,000 after buying an additional 129,939 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after buying an additional 128,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after buying an additional 95,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,309,000 after buying an additional 95,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,730.96.

Booking stock traded up $51.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,599.15. 699,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,391.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,740.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

