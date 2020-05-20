Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Short Interest Update

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNSS shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.67.

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 3,289,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,769. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

