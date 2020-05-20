Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.47% of Sunrun worth $163,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.33, a PEG ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.36. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $44,215.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $139,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,855.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,674. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

