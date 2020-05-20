Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 321,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of SLGG stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

