Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Short Interest Down 14.9% in May

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Support.com stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 84,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Support.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Support.com had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Support.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Support.com by 481.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 97,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

