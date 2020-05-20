Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Eight Capital

Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was downgraded by research analysts at Eight Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Supreme Cannabis from $0.50 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Supreme Cannabis from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

SPRWF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. 1,155,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,745. Supreme Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

About Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

