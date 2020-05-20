Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,323 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after buying an additional 5,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $249,872,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after purchasing an additional 893,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,448. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.56.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.