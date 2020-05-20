Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Discovery Communications comprises about 3.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCA. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

DISCA stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. 3,251,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. Discovery Communications’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.