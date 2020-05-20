Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Bank of Marin bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,845 shares of company stock valued at $49,180,623. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,003. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.93.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.91.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.