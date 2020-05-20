Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 5,618 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $98.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,955,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $102.73.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.